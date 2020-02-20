Zacks: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sonoma Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.41% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

