Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Zap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market capitalization of $863,839.00 and approximately $75,637.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zap has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00490903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $635.80 or 0.06571079 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00070116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027466 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005079 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010281 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

