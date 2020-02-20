ZCore (ZCR) Hits Market Cap of $129,324.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $20.33 and $7.50. ZCore has a total market cap of $129,324.00 and approximately $985.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,405,766 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $33.94, $7.50, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $10.39, $18.94, $24.68, $51.55, $5.60 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

