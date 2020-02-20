Zebi Market Capitalization Reaches $173,604.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, OKEx and Koinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.02996146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00234072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00146545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002720 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Liquid and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

