Zero Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001836 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a market cap of $1.45 million and $1,708.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00639287 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00106572 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00120339 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000606 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,192,866 coins and its circulating supply is 8,149,472 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

