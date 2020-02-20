Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 426 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet stock traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,516.99. 1,298,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,477. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,041.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,451.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,304.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

