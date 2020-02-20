Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 8,065 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 79.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 445.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,819. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $184.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.99 and a beta of -0.01.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.40, for a total transaction of $3,435,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,321 shares of company stock worth $32,870,872. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

