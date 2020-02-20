Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at $49,965,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,762,000 after purchasing an additional 448,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,060 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total value of $2,981,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,613 shares of company stock worth $29,021,835 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $124.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,371,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,108,710. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $51.14 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley cut Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.48.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.