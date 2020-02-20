Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 9,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 22,797,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,344,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $171,448.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,551.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,333,195 shares of company stock worth $36,479,227 in the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

