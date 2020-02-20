Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,967,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,514. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

