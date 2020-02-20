Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,850 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,984,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Shares of JMIA stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 5,047,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,120. The stock has a market cap of $436.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. Jumia Technologies AG – has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

