Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $17.08 Million Stock Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 153.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,306 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.46% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $17,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAGE traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,742. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.67. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.28.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $160.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

