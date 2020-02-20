Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $23.56 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,485 shares during the quarter. Goosehead Insurance makes up approximately 0.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 3.65% of Goosehead Insurance worth $23,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSHD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 514.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $542,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,848.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $581,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,098,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,720 shares of company stock valued at $24,518,845 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $55.18. 89,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.77 million, a PE ratio of 190.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.04. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $56.91.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

