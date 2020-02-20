Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Invests $9.65 Million in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 322,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.26% of Adaptive Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $348,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,135,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc sold 4,912,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $122,724,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,534,321 shares of company stock valued at $140,014,479. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

ADPT traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.80. 1,184,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,527. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

