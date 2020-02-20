Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,005 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Tilray worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,576. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

