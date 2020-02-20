Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 45,365 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,365 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 42.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $509,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 11,317,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,792,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,510.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,414 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,584,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,948 shares of company stock worth $7,901,979.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

