Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 65,525 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,525 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Revolve Group worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 2,354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,193.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,224 shares of company stock worth $1,940,004.

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.56. 564,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,705. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $48.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.15.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.