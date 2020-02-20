Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306,690 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $147,909.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,597.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,690 shares of company stock worth $58,797,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.06. 263,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,821. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average is $163.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

