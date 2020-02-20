Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 130,280 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,755 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 130,280 shares during the period. LYFT comprises 1.1% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of LYFT worth $30,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in LYFT by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,343,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,887,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $737,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,663 shares of company stock worth $1,946,986 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

LYFT stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,475,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,850. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 279.94%. Research analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

