Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 437,725 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437,725 shares during the period. Chegg comprises about 0.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.51% of Chegg worth $23,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 13,758 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $526,243.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,767.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,197 shares of company stock worth $26,240,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.