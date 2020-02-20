Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 780 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.85.

NYSE HD traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.02. 3,700,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.97. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $247.12. The firm has a market cap of $266.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.