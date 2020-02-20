Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Takes $12.06 Million Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,058,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Q2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Q2 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Q2 by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,900. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $1,233,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,200.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $2,109,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,335,795.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

