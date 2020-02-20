Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,025 shares of company stock worth $25,340,733.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $105.29. 11,285,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.91.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

