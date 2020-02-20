Zilla (ZLA) Market Capitalization Tops $467,637.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $467,637.00 and $8,125.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.68 or 0.02984380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00231126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00145978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilla’s official website is zla.io.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

