ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.2-52.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.23 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 620,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,027. The company has a market cap of $409.15 million, a P/E ratio of -39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. ZIX has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZIXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.15.

In other news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

