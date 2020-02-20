ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.41 million.ZIX also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.12-0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on ZIX and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 620,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,027. ZIX has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.15 million, a PE ratio of -39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

In other news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

