Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Decreased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after purchasing an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zoetis by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,612,000 after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,791,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $3,424,989.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,806 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.55. 1,181,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,001. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.19.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.