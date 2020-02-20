Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Zoetis worth $142,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.19.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $143.55. 1,182,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.73. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $3,424,989.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $7,326,806. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

