-$0.03 EPS Expected for Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taseko Mines.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

Shares of TGB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

