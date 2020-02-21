-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.67). Tcr2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($16.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($4.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Get Tcr2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ TCRR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,603. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $353.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

In related news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $136,663.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,646. Company insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,269,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after buying an additional 143,459 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,420,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tcr2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.