108,311 Shares in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 108,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVG. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000.

NYSE:NVG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,944. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

