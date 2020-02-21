1,258 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after acquiring an additional 113,206 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $33.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,484.68. 108,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,456.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,305.85. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,531.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,049.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,396,339 shares of company stock worth $414,797,918. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

