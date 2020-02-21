18,148 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

VIG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.58 and its 200-day moving average is $121.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $105.96 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

