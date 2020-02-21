-$2.18 EPS Expected for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will post earnings per share of ($2.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.00). Argo Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 496.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Argo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

NASDAQ ARGO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.65. 113,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,950. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $78.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

