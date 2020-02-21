22,980 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 164,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,424.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,549 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. 1,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

