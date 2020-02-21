30,652 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after buying an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $272,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CSX by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 191,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 12.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $1,144,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 151,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $63.97 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

