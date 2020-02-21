31,941 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.36.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.02. The stock had a trading volume of 332,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,837. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

