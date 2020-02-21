39,673 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 271,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,950. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.