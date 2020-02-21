43,408 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 40,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 912,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.69. 23,771,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,956,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

