48,510 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.10% of Greif at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Greif by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. 6,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

