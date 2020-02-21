4NEW Market Cap Hits $24,637.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, LATOKEN and Hotbit. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $24,637.00 and approximately $5,023.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.02982856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00229157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00144431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002746 BTC.

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Exrates, BitForex and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

