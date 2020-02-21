57,575 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

Shares of T traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.52. 19,517,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,443,606. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

