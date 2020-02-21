8,923 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,525,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,295,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,725,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000.

IWV stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,874. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $160.87 and a 52 week high of $198.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.12.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

