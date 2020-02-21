9,073 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,320. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $166.57 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

