94,014 Shares in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 1,154,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,312,742. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

