Abyss Token Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Abyss Token has a market cap of $2.74 million and $508,201.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, YoBit, Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, IDEX, YoBit, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, DDEX, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, CoinBene, ZBG, BitForex and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

