AdEx Reaches Market Cap of $8.66 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $8.66 million and $308,052.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.63 or 0.02984839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00228286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00143436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui, IDEX, Binance, Gatecoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

