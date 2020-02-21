AdHive Hits Market Capitalization of $157,998.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdHive token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. AdHive has a total market cap of $157,998.00 and $390.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

