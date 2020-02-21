aelf Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Allbit, GOPAX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $59.81 million and approximately $47.51 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.45 or 0.02983218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00228454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00144935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002749 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb, BCEX, CoinTiger, Binance, Hotbit, AirSwap, ABCC, GOPAX, IDEX, DDEX, Allbit, Kucoin, Bibox, OKEx, Huobi, Ethfinex, Koinex, BigONE, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

