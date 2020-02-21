Aeon (AEON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $751.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $751.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00847955 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003917 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

